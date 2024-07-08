Sun International calls for easier access to visas
Johannesburg-based group has injected R530m in renovations at Sun City
08 July 2024 - 05:00
Gaming and hospitality group Sun International has called on the government to make obtaining a travel visa to SA easier, saying the move would boost local tourism and the economy.
This is as the Johannesburg-based group has injected R530m into renovations at Sun City and bolstered its offerings to draw more travellers to the holiday resort...
