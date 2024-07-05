Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Automotive sector welcomes Creecy’s appointment as transport minister

Business Day TV spoke to senior motoring reporter for Business Day, Phuti Mpyane

05 July 2024 - 16:01
by business day tv
Transport minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The automotive industry has welcomed the appointment of  Barbara Creecy as transport Minister. Senior motoring reporter for Business Day Phuti Mpyane spoke to Business Day TV about the automotive industry’s wish list for the new minister.

