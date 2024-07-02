Maersk keeps Transnet tender after MSC’s legal challenge
No misconduct in awarding the contract to upgrade Belcon facility in Cape Town, court finds
02 July 2024 - 05:00
Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) legal bid to overturn a multiyear contract between Transnet and rival Maersk to develop vacant land at Transnet Park, aimed at increasing rail capacity between Belcon precinct and the embattled Port of Cape Town, has been dismissed.
The Belcon facility will provide warehousing and cold-storage container depots operated by the Danish group...
