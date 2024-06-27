Companies / Transport & Tourism

Boeing to brief EU regulators on factory controls after panel blowout

The aircraft maker will talk to the EU Aviation Safety Agency, with the US Federal Aviation Administration participating, says top executive

27 June 2024 - 13:36
by Allison Lampert
Elizabeth Lund, Boeing’s senior vice-president quality. Picture: JENNIFER BUCHANAN/POOL via REUTERS
Seattle — Boeing is planning a briefing for high-level European regulatory officials about changes to the way it makes aircraft, a senior company executive said, after a January midair panel blowout sparked a safety crisis.

Boeing has been under pressure over factory controls since January 5, when a door plug tore off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet, in an incident blamed on missing bolts.

Elizabeth Lund, Boeing’s senior vice-president quality, said on Tuesday the plane maker has a briefing with the top level of the EU Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) coming up, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) participating.

The company will do the same with other regulators.

“We will ensure they are fully aware of all the steps we are taking as we go through this,” Lund told reporters during a visit to the company’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, a Seattle suburb.

Easa’s acting head said in March the agency would suspend its indirect approval of Boeing’s jet production if warranted, but added he felt reassured that the plane maker was tackling its latest safety crisis.

Under a transatlantic pact, the FAA and Easa regulate the factories of their respective plane makers — Boeing and Airbus — and recognise each other’s safety approvals. That relationship has been tested in the aftermath of two fatal MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

In February, the FAA told Boeing to develop a plan to address “systemic quality-control issues”.

Boeing said it had increased investment in training, simplified work instructions and increased supplier oversight, after the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet made it to the end of the factory line with rivets that needed correcting.

Boeing has also introduced certain production milestones its planes will need to hit to advance to the next build position. The plane maker will consider mechanics’ concerns if they believe the jet should be held back, said Jennifer Boland Masterson, a senior production director in the 737 programme.

Lund said the Alaska Airlines door plug was opened without paperwork to fix the rivets, and the missing bolts were not replaced. The team that came in and closed the plug was not responsible for reinstalling the bolts, she said.

The accident, which led to an emergency landing, is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said early on Thursday it was sanctioning Boeing for disclosing nonpublic details of the ongoing investigation in the media briefing at which Lund’s comments were made and it was referring the plane maker’s conduct to the justice department.

During the briefing, Lund said Boeing had “confidence that no other aeroplane was delivered like this based on the complete fleet check that we did”, in reference to the Alaska Airlines jet.

Boeing is “willing and prepared” to obtain AS9100 certification, an internationally recognised aerospace standard for quality that the plane maker requires for its suppliers, she said.

Boeing was already compliant with the standard and has been audited to the level as if it was certified, Lund added.

Reuters

How Boeing’s Starliner can bring its astronauts home

Nasa says capsule can serve as escape pod from ISS in emergency
1 day ago

Opportunity for Comac to break Boeing, Airbus duopoly

Airbus and Boeing are the main suppliers of aircraft to airlines
3 days ago

US air traffic controllers ‘need new training’ after near disasters

US regulator wants new training after at least six near collisions raise concerns about aviation safety
2 weeks ago

Boeing CEO David Calhoun says board to decide on new boss

Calhoun is set to step down by the end of the year as part of a broad management shake-up
3 weeks ago

Airbus in talks to sell 100 aircraft to China

Some of the largest Chinese airlines are considering buying the upgraded A330 models
3 weeks ago
