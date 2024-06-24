Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Global airline industry starts to stabilise

Business Day TV speaks to Virgin Atlantic’s country manager for SA, Marc Harding

24 June 2024 - 20:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787s are seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787s are seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

The global airline industry is stabilising. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, airlines managed a slight improvement in net profit margin from the same period a year ago. Business Day TV spoke to Virgin Atlantic’s country manager for SA, Marc Harding, about current operating conditions and the outlook for the sector.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Standard Bank sees two repo rate cuts this year
Companies / Financial Services
2.
ANALYSIS: Understanding the new taxes on Shein ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Investec makes penalties provision in German tax ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Former employee wins case against Jewellery ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Coronation shareholders set for a windfall after ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.