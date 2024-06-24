WATCH: Global airline industry starts to stabilise

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787s are seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
The global airline industry is stabilising. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, airlines managed a slight improvement in net profit margin from the same period a year ago. Business Day TV spoke to Virgin Atlantic’s country manager for SA, Marc Harding, about current operating conditions and the outlook for the sector.
