Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ryanair loses court battle against Spanish solvency scheme

The European Commission had authorised the €10bn solvency support fund for strategic Spanish undertakings

06 June 2024 - 11:47
by Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ryanair planes at Dublin Airport. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS
Ryanair planes at Dublin Airport. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS

Brussels — Ryanair on Thursday lost a court battle against a €10bn Spanish solvency scheme for pandemic-hit companies approved by European Union (EU) competition enforcers four years ago, one of a number of lawsuits the company has launched against rivals benefiting from state aid.

The European Commission gave the green light to the scheme in 2020, saying it was compatible with EU rules. During the pandemic, it cleared billions of euros in state aid to Covid-hit airlines across the bloc as well as companies in other sectors.

Ryanair had challenged the Spanish scheme at a lower tribunal but lost in 2021, prompting the company to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Europe’s highest.

CJEU judges dismissed Ryanair’s arguments.

“The Court upholds the (European) commission’s decision authorising the solvency support fund for strategic Spanish undertakings,” the Court ruled.

“The exceptional nature and the particular weight of the objectives pursued by that aid scheme permit the inference that a fair balance was struck between its beneficial effects and its adverse effects on the internal market, with the result that it is in the common interest of the European Union.”

The judgment is final and cannot be appealed. Ryanair has won a number of its challenges and lost others.

Reuters

Airlines look to turbulence data, but shy away from seat belt curbs

Aviation is seeing an increase in turbulence and incident reporting
World
1 day ago

Airbus in talks to sell 100 aircraft to China

Some of the largest Chinese airlines are considering buying the upgraded A330 models
Companies
1 day ago

Boeing CEO David Calhoun says board to decide on new boss

Calhoun is set to step down by the end of the year as part of a broad management shake-up
Companies
1 day ago

Sustained demand for air travel in Africa to deliver second year of profitability

This despite connectivity problems, a high operational cost base and a low spending propensity, says Iata executive Willie Walsh
National
1 day ago

Flight turbulence death leaves airlines shaken

‘If you do not have people strapped in, there is a risk,’ says Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Magda Wierzycka says mismanagement cost ANC its ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Ninety One’s assets under management breach ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Impersonator breaches Discovery Insure’s defences
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Canal+ wants MultiChoice deal done quickly
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Momentum Metroplitan shows resilience
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Airlines look to turbulence data, but shy away from seat belt curbs

World

Airbus in talks to sell 100 aircraft to China

Companies / Industrials

Boeing CEO David Calhoun says board to decide on new boss

Companies / Industrials

Sustained demand for air travel in Africa to deliver second year of ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.