The International Air Transport Association’s AGM and World Air Transport summit has wrapped up in Dubai and it looked at ways to solve certain challenges in the continent’s aviation sector. It has emerged that after the turbulence brought on by the pandemic, African passenger traffic is approaching a full recovery. Business Day TV spoke to Linden Birns from the International Air Transport Association about the recovery in greater detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Recovery in Africa’s airline industry
Business Day TV spoke to Linden Birns from the International Air Transport Association
The International Air Transport Association’s AGM and World Air Transport summit has wrapped up in Dubai and it looked at ways to solve certain challenges in the continent’s aviation sector. It has emerged that after the turbulence brought on by the pandemic, African passenger traffic is approaching a full recovery. Business Day TV spoke to Linden Birns from the International Air Transport Association about the recovery in greater detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Airlines look to turbulence data, but shy away from seat belt curbs
Flight turbulence death leaves airlines shaken
Airbus in talks to sell 100 aircraft to China
Boeing CEO David Calhoun says board to decide on new boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.