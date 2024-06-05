Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Recovery in Africa’s airline industry

Business Day TV spoke to Linden Birns from the International Air Transport Association

05 June 2024 - 15:15
Picture: 123F

The International Air Transport Association’s AGM and World Air Transport summit has wrapped up in Dubai and it looked at ways to solve certain challenges in the continent’s aviation sector. It has emerged that after the turbulence brought on by the pandemic, African passenger traffic is approaching a full recovery. Business Day TV spoke to Linden Birns from the International Air Transport Association about the recovery in greater detail.

