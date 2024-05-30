Read the latest e-paper

Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tough conditions in used-car market weigh on Zeda

Business Day TV speaks to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda

30 May 2024 - 20:33
New-vehicle sales fell 13.4% in November to 43,281 units compared with 49,986 in the same period a year earlier, according to Naamsa. Picture: SUPPLIED
New-vehicle sales fell 13.4% in November to 43,281 units compared with 49,986 in the same period a year earlier, according to Naamsa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Zeda has reported a 12.5% decline in interim headline earnings per share as tough conditions in the used-car market weighed on profitability. Business Day TV spoke to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda for more insight.

