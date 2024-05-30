Tough conditions in used-car market hurt Zeda’s first-half profit
However, its car rental business — Avis and Budget — achieved 19.6% growth
30 May 2024 - 08:17
Car rental, leasing and sales group Zeda has reported lower earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year as adverse used car market conditions weighed on profitability.
Profit after tax for the six months ended March declined to R315.1m from R376.7m a year ago, the group said in a statement on Thursday...
