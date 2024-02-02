Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: SA automotive trends in 2024

Business Day TV talks to editor at large for Financial Mail, David Furlonger

02 February 2024 - 15:18
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor at large David Furlonger for his take on some of the trends that could play out in the automotive industry this year.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Canal+ bid for MultiChoice tests rules on media ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Coronation takes commanding stake in Dis-Chem
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sanlam launches R6.5bn bid for Assupol
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Thungela opens Dubai office for new export ...
Companies / Mining
5.
SA coal miners juggle price and cost of transport
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.