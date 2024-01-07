Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cathay Pacific cuts flights to avoid cancellations in run-up to Lunar New Year

Hong Kong airline to reduce flights until the end of February

07 January 2024 - 20:15
by Lisa Barrington
Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Seoul — Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will cut a dozen flights a day on average until the end of February, the airline said on Sunday, in a move to avoid cancellations as the busy Lunar New Year travel season approaches.

Cathay had to cancel some flights over the peak travel period for Christmas and the year end because its operations were stretched, it said in a statement.

"[Cathay] has consolidated on average six flight pairs per day for the rest of January and February, focusing on routes with multiple daily frequencies, where possible,” it added.

The carrier said it had reviewed its flight schedule and increased the numbers of pilots on standby to avoid disruption in coming weeks.

Cathay, which said in November it intended to recruit 5,000 more staff during 2024, had pruned employees drastically in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and changed staff contract terms and conditions.

In December, the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, which represents some of its pilots, said Cathay’s passenger business had 58% of the pilots it had before the pandemic.

In a November briefing to analysts, Cathay dropped a goal of rebuilding to pre-pandemic levels its cargo and passenger capacity by the end of 2024, giving no new date.

In October, passenger capacity was 62% of 2019 levels, and cargo operations were at 79%, the airline said.

Reuters

US airline to pay record $140m penalty over 2022 travel disruption

Travel chaos during a winter storm resulted in the cancellation of nearly 17,000 flights that stranded 2-million passengers
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: The state of the airline industry

Business Day TV speaks to Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa's newly appointed senior director for sales in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern and East Africa
Companies
1 month ago

Cathay Pacific opts for Airbus in $2.71bn freighter deal

Airline orders six A350 freighters in move to replace its cargo fleet of Boeing 747 jets
Companies
1 month ago

Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker to retire after 27 years at helm

Outspoken Akbar Al Baker helped shift global aviation towards the Gulf
Companies
2 months ago
