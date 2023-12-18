US airline to pay record $140m penalty over 2022 travel disruption

Washington — Southwest Airlines agreed to a record $140m civil penalty over the December 2022 holiday meltdown that led to 16,900 flight cancellations and stranded 2-million passengers, the US government said on Monday.
The department of transportation consent order resolves a lengthy government investigation into the huge travel disruption and provides “a strong deterrent”, the agency said.
The settlement includes a $35m cash fine and a three-year mandate that Southwest provide $90m in travel vouchers of $75 or more to passengers delayed at least three hours getting to final destinations because of an issue or cancellation caused by the airline.
The unprecedented government-enforced delay compensation programme, which will start by April, is part of the Biden administration’s aggressive efforts to get tough on airlines over delays. Vouchers will be awarded “upon request”, Southwest said.
“If airlines fail their passengers, we will use the full extent of our authority to hold them accountable,” said transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.
A 2022 winter storm and subsequent chaos prompted travel horror stories: people missing funerals or long-awaited holiday gatherings, passengers with cancelled flights forced to make cross-country drives of 17 or more hours across and some cancer patients could not get treatment.
One senior executive told angry legislators bluntly: “We messed up.”
Southwest, which paid more than $600m to passengers affected by the storm that cost it more than $1bn, has made big technology and consumer service upgrades and other investments including de-icing equipment across its network. The airline has seen significant operational improvements this year.
Southwest did not admit to wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to avoid litigation and said Monday it was “grateful to have reached a consumer-friendly settlement” with transport department and now “can shift its entire focus to the future”.
The prior largest penalty was $4.5m imposed on Air Canada after the department initially sought $25.5m. Southwest’s penalty — which includes the $35m fine payable more than three years — is more than all penalties assessed by the department combined since 1996. It said in January it planned to start seeking higher fines.
Airlines have sparred with the Biden administration more than responsibility for flight delays, landing slots and consumer issues. Buttigieg said in July of airlines: “We’re going to beat ’em up when we think that’s important to get passengers a better deal.”
The transport department found Southwest violated consumer protection laws by failing to provide adequate customer service assistance “via its call centre to hundreds of thousands of customers”, as well as failing to provide prompt flight status notifications to more than 1-million passengers and prompt refunds to thousands of affected travellers.
The government said as part of the settlement it was closing its “unrealistic scheduling investigation” without making any finding. The agency credited Southwest with $33m towards the penalty for voluntarily awarding frequent flyer points to affected passengers “to incentivise other airlines to take similar measures” during operational woes.
In May, US President Joe Biden said the department would propose new rules requiring airlines compensate passengers with cash for significant flight delays or cancellations when carriers are responsible.
The department in 2022 asked carriers if they would pay at least $100 for delays of at least three hours caused by airlines and none agreed.
Most carriers — including Southwest — voluntarily committed in August 2022 to provide hotels, meals and ground transportation for airline-caused delays or cancellations but resisted providing cash compensation.
Reuters
