WATCH: Transaction Capital’s Jonathan Jawno discusses its annus horribilis

Business Day TV talks to Transaction Capital incoming CEO Jonathan Jawno

05 December 2023 - 21:00
Transaction Capital has swung into an annual loss, saying the results reflect what has undoubtedly been the most challenging and disappointing year in its history. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with incoming CEO, Jonathan Jawno.

