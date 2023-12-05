Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Sentiment shifts in the US and EU as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no end in sight
Yousafzai, an education activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, delivers the keynote lecture 10 years after Madiba’s passing
Business Day TV speaks to Climate Group’s director for energy, Sam Kimmins
Taxi financier and used car dealer looks at unbundling WeBuyCars for separate listing
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Founder of the eponymous furniture retailer, which he founded with £106 in savings in 1950 was the epitome of a true gentleman, with manners from a bygone era
Environmental group warns the move could damage Norway’s reputation for ocean preservation
Club bans four journalists from media conference after they reported manager has lost player support
Driver Romain Dumas sets new world record using e-fuels in Chile
Transaction Capital has swung into an annual loss, saying the results reflect what has undoubtedly been the most challenging and disappointing year in its history. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with incoming CEO, Jonathan Jawno.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Transaction Capital’s Jonathan Jawno discusses its annus horribilis
Business Day TV talks to Transaction Capital incoming CEO Jonathan Jawno
Transaction Capital has swung into an annual loss, saying the results reflect what has undoubtedly been the most challenging and disappointing year in its history. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with incoming CEO, Jonathan Jawno.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.