WATCH | Airbnb pumped more than R23bn into SA's economy in 2022

A new Genesis Analytics Economic Impact report highlights that Airbnb contributed more than R23.5bn to the SA economy in 2022 — a 115% increase from pre-Covid-19 levels.

The global tech company, which enables hosts (homeowners and hotel operators) to rent out accommodation for short- or long-term stays via an online booking platform, first launched in the country in 2015.

“Airbnb is driving great economic impact in SA,” said Velma Corcoran, regional lead: Middle East & Africa at Airbnb. “We’ve doubled our contribution to the GDP [in the last three years] and have supported 50,000 jobs. The key driver in this growth has been domestic tourism. More South Africans are using Airbnb as a more accessible and affordable way to travel.”

Corcoran was speaking on the sidelines of the Airbnb Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. Bringing together 200 policymakers, tourism experts, innovators and changemakers from across the continent, the summit aimed to explore, innovate and collaborate on building an inclusive and sustainable tourism industry across Africa.