Ryanair announces first regular dividend as profit soars

Dublin — Ryanair expects to post a record annual profit and will pay investors a regular dividend for the first time, it said on Monday, citing fares that rose 24% during the summer and are likely to remain high for years because of limited capacity.
Shares in the low-cost pioneer, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, were up 6% on Monday.
The no-frills airline forecast after-tax profit for the year to end-March of between €1.85bn and €2.05bn, easily beating its previous record of €1.45bn in 2018.
“We think we are set for strong growth next year, both in terms of headline traffic numbers ... and underlying air fares during the peak period,” CEO Michael O'Leary said in a video presentation.
Ryanair has been increasing capacity far faster than most rivals to take advantage of the travel boom that followed Covid-era lockdowns, flying 25% more passengers between July and September this year than in 2019.
European capacity overall was down 7% over the same period from 2019 levels, according to Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace.
O’Leary said problems with Pratt & Whitney engines were likely to constrain capacity deployed by rivals, which fly Airbus jets next summer, while low output by aeroplane manufacturers would limit capacity until 2030.
Ryanair said it would pay a maiden regular dividend of €400m next year and in subsequent years will return about 25% of the after-tax profit via an ordinary dividend.
The dividend policy is a “strong vote of confidence in the company”, CFO Neil Sorahan said in an interview.
Ryanair earned €2.18bn in the six months to the end of September, the first half of its financial year, 59% ahead of its previous record for the period.
Sorahan said Ryanair’s third quarter was looking “relatively good” with fares ahead of last year by a “mid-teens” percent margin. There is no real visibility for the final quarter to end-March, but easing inflation in Europe is a good sign, he said.
Ryanair is concerned that up to 10 of 57 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft due to be delivered to the airline by next summer may be delayed until next winter, but the situation was improving, Sorahan said.
“We’re in weekly calls with them (Boeing) at the moment. It's a fairly fluid situation. It’s starting to get better at this stage, but more to go,” Sorahan said.
Ryanair announces first regular dividend as profit soars
The no-frills airline rewards shareholders as air tickets look likely to remain high for years
