The airline industry has seen a steady recovery from the Covid-19-induced travel slump. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, total traffic reached over 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year as demand for air travel picked up. Business Day TV spoke to Marjan Rinte, CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Airline industry sees steady recovery from Covid-19 slump
Business Day TV talks to Marjan Rinte, the CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
The airline industry has seen a steady recovery from the Covid-19-induced travel slump. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, total traffic reached over 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year as demand for air travel picked up. Business Day TV spoke to Marjan Rinte, CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.