Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Airline industry sees steady recovery from Covid-19 slump

Business Day TV talks to Marjan Rinte, the CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

01 November 2023 - 21:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The airline industry has seen a steady recovery from the Covid-19-induced travel slump. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, total traffic reached over 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year as demand for air travel picked up. Business Day TV spoke to Marjan Rinte, CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Remgro’s 70 years of experience stands it in good ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Octodec not interested in semigration as ...
Companies / Property
3.
WATCH: Airline industry sees steady recovery from ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
EasyEquities adds monthly fee for some users
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aston Martin trims production outlook after ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.