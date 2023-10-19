Avis spars with former COO and his wife in court over trade secrets
Car-hire firm claims couple breached restraint of trade agreement following their resignation after a combined 59 years with the group
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Car-hire firm Avis Southern Africa, owned by JSE-listed Zeda, has accused its former COO David Porteous and his wife, Belinda, of breaching their restraint of trade agreement following their resignation from the company a few months ago after a combined 59 years with the group.
Avis was unbundled from Barloworld in favour of Zeda with effect from December 2022, when Zeda listed on the main board of the JSE...
