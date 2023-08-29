Super Group hikes dividend as diversification delivers profit jump
Logistics services company’s revenue up by 30.6%
29 August 2023 - 08:05
Super Group increased its dividend as the company reported a jump in annual profit despite global economic uncertainty, with the transport and logistics services company warning that the global landscape is set to “remain volatile” in the new year.
The company, valued at about R12.3bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June it hiked its dividend more than a quarter year on year to 80c per share as profit rose by a similar margin to R2.1bn for the year to end-June...
