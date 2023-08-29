Richards Bay losing out to Maputo with coal exports
Super Group boss says only rail can make coal transport to northern KZN cheaper
29 August 2023 - 08:05
The CEO of logistics and fleet solutions company Supergroup says the company is seeing huge volumes of coal being trucked to Maputo as its strategic location makes it a cheaper option than coal by road to Richards Bay.
Peter Mountford said on Tuesday the company is upbeat about growth opportunities to keep growing commodity exports in cross-border operations due to high demand for coal, chrome and other resources...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.