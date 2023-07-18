Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What Transnet’s doing to resolve coal locomotive issues

Business Day TV speaks to Bonginkosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer at Transnet Freight Rail

18 July 2023 - 20:51
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Transnet’s railway woes are weighing on its operations. The firm has been unable to run at full capacity due to procurement row with its biggest supplier, China Railway Stock Corporation. Business Day TV caught up with Bonginkosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer at Transnet Freight Rail during the Coal & Energy Transition Day, and asked for detail on what Transnet is doing to try to solve the issues with its coal locomotives.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Gordhan appoints nine new non-executive directors at Transnet

Former mining executive Andile Sangqu named as chair of new board
National
6 days ago

Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair as it tackles logistics problems

Among the eight other nonexecutive directors appointed are Refilwe Buthelezi and Lebogang Letsoalo
National
6 days ago

Business-backed fund to fix logistics on the cards

Business Leadership SA says organised business is willing to finance the national logistics crisis committee
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ArcelorMittal shares plunge on blackouts and ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
MultiChoice mulls compromise on password sharing
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Nestlé’s R79m Tshwane investment aims to boost ...
Companies
4.
SA Corporate merger with Indluplace creates group ...
Companies / Property
5.
WATCH: How Exxaro plans to shift away from fossil ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Transnet breaks new ground in privatisation of SA’s ports

National

SA’s biggest commodity facility reopens fully

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.