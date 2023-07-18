WATCH: What Transnet’s doing to resolve coal locomotive issues
Business Day TV speaks to Bonginkosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer at Transnet Freight Rail
18 July 2023 - 20:51
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Transnet’s railway woes are weighing on its operations. The firm has been unable to run at full capacity due to procurement row with its biggest supplier, China Railway Stock Corporation. Business Day TV caught up with Bonginkosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer at Transnet Freight Rail during the Coal & Energy Transition Day, and asked for detail on what Transnet is doing to try to solve the issues with its coal locomotives.
