WATCH: BMW invests R4.2bn to build hybrids in SA

Business Day TV speaks to BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen

03 July 2023 - 18:11 Business Day TV
A BMW logo on a car. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
A BMW logo on a car. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

BMW has indicated its confidence in SA. The automotive group will invest R4.2bn in the country to make electric cars at its Rosslyn plant. The move comes at a time when the country is struggling with low levels of confidence as Eskom battles to supply sustainable power for businesses.

Business Day TV speaks to BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen about the move.

