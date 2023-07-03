Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Canal+ now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
Racers and managers decry the failure to police limits in ‘most technological of sports’
Limited-edition Benz is blinged-up and costs R4.7m
BMW has indicated its confidence in SA. The automotive group will invest R4.2bn in the country to make electric cars at its Rosslyn plant. The move comes at a time when the country is struggling with low levels of confidence as Eskom battles to supply sustainable power for businesses. Business Day TV speaks to BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen about the move.
WATCH: BMW invests R4.2bn to build hybrids in SA
Business Day TV speaks to BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen
BMW has indicated its confidence in SA. The automotive group will invest R4.2bn in the country to make electric cars at its Rosslyn plant. The move comes at a time when the country is struggling with low levels of confidence as Eskom battles to supply sustainable power for businesses.
Business Day TV speaks to BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen about the move.
