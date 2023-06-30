Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: BMW invests R4.2bn to build hybrid at Rosslyn plant

Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail

30 June 2023 - 16:33 Business Day TV
A BMW logo on a car. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
A BMW logo on a car. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The race is on for electric vehicle production. BMW is investing R4.2bn towards this effort at its Rosslyn plant. The German automaker plans to produce its X3 model as a plug-in hybrid from next year.

Business Day TV unpacked the investment with David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.

