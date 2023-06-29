Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: New energy in SA’s electric vehicle landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers

29 June 2023 - 20:55
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Global supply chain disruptions and scepticism from the government have changed SA’s automotive sector. Business Day TV spoke to Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers, to unpack investment plans, job opportunities and strategies for the development of new electric vehicles.

SA motor industry needs more black participation or risks being left behind

Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
Economy
3 days ago

RENAI MOOTHILAL: Losing Agoa status would be disastrous for automotive sector

The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Opinion
18 hours ago

Motus does a balancing act with growth strategies

Automotive group targets 50/50 profit mix to reduce dependence on new vehicle sales
Companies
1 week ago
