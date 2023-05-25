Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Southern Sun swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock

25 May 2023 - 21:36
The pool deck of the Sandton Sun. Picture: SUPPLIED
The pool deck of the Sandton Sun. Picture: SUPPLIED

Southern Sun is back in the black. The hotel group has delivered annual profit of more than R1bn from a loss of R156m previously, as it benefited from a recovery in the travel and tourism industry. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Marcel von Aulock.

