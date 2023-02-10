Flooding forces Transnet to halt rail link to region

Business Day TV spoke to Gregory Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Transnet has suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in Southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line.
The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links SA to Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Disruptive weather conditions in Mpumalanga and Limpopo have adversely affected Transnet Freight Rail operations in the North-East Corridor,” Transnet said.
“Heavy, abnormal rains damaged the rail infrastructure across the corridor’s major commodity pathways resulting in severe disruption to the train service,” the utility said.
The corridor would only be re-opened after a full safety assessment and the line was certified as safe for normal running of train traffic.
Cross-border operations to the Maputo port and TCM Matola terminal in Mozambique also came to at a standstill due to flooding of the network, affecting the movement of magnetite, rock phosphate, chrome and ferrochrome, Transnet said.
Reuters
