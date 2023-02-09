WEBINAR | How e-hailing can contribute to building better African cities
Register now for an insightful Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Bolt, on February 13
By prioritising shared urban mobility that is safe, reliable and value-for-money, e-hailing business Bolt is helping to drive the global shift towards building people-centred cities where, thanks to technology, anyone can commute at the touch of a button.
With more than 100-million customers in more than 45 countries in Europe and Africa, Bolt is committed to helping people move around their communities without the need to own a private car.
Through its ride-hailing business and Bolt Food, its restaurant delivery service, the company has also empowered more than a million entrepreneurs to make a good living by becoming Bolt driver-partners.
Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Bolt, where a panel of experts will discuss the opportunities and challenges of the e-hailing business in Southern and East Africa, and how it can help build better cities within these regions.
Moderated by Business Day TV anchor Zinathi Gquma, the panel will include:
- Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt;
- Takura Malaba, Bolt's regional manager for ride-hailing in Southern and East Africa at Bolt;
- Paddy Partridge, vice-president for ride-hailing at Bolt;
- Tinyiko Simbine, co-founder and CFO of GirlCode; and
- Nchimunya Chipo Hamukoma, head of funder relationships and strategic projects at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.
Event details:
- Date: February 13 2023
- Time: 10am — 11am
- Location: Online