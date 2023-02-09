Companies / Transport & Tourism

WEBINAR | How e-hailing can contribute to building better African cities

Register now for an insightful Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Bolt, on February 13

10 February 2023 - 09:00
Sponsored
Bolt offers sustainable mobility solutions in over 45 countries in Europe and Africa, including SA. Picture: Supplied/Bolt
Bolt offers sustainable mobility solutions in over 45 countries in Europe and Africa, including SA. Picture: Supplied/Bolt

By prioritising shared urban mobility that is safe, reliable and value-for-money, e-hailing business Bolt is helping to drive the global shift towards building people-centred cities where, thanks to technology, anyone can commute at the touch of a button.

With more than 100-million customers in more than 45 countries in Europe and Africa, Bolt is committed to helping people move around their communities without the need to own a private car.

Through its ride-hailing business and Bolt Food, its restaurant delivery service, the company has also empowered more than a million entrepreneurs to make a good living by becoming Bolt driver-partners.

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Bolt, where a panel of experts will discuss the opportunities and challenges of the e-hailing business in Southern and East Africa, and how it can help build better cities within these regions.

Moderated by Business Day TV anchor Zinathi Gquma, the panel will include:

  • Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt;
  • Takura Malaba, Bolt's regional manager for ride-hailing in Southern and East Africa at Bolt;
  • Paddy Partridge, vice-president for ride-hailing at Bolt;
  • Tinyiko Simbine, co-founder and CFO of GirlCode; and
  • Nchimunya Chipo Hamukoma, head of funder relationships and strategic projects at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

Event details:

  • Date: February 13 2023
  • Time: 10am — 11am
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this free online event.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Kalagadi quits Minerals Council SA over attack on ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sasol share rout wipes R13bn off its market value
Companies / Energy
3.
Engen fills up its tank with Vivo merger
Companies / Energy
4.
RCL has to contend with unwanted neighbour after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ellies considers solar deals to lure customers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.