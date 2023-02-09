WEBINAR | How e-hailing can contribute to building better African cities

By prioritising shared urban mobility that is safe, reliable and value-for-money, e-hailing business Bolt is helping to drive the global shift towards building people-centred cities where, thanks to technology, anyone can commute at the touch of a button.

With more than 100-million customers in more than 45 countries in Europe and Africa, Bolt is committed to helping people move around their communities without the need to own a private car.

Through its ride-hailing business and Bolt Food, its restaurant delivery service, the company has also empowered more than a million entrepreneurs to make a good living by becoming Bolt driver-partners.

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Bolt, where a panel of experts will discuss the opportunities and challenges of the e-hailing business in Southern and East Africa, and how it can help build better cities within these regions.

Moderated by Business Day TV anchor Zinathi Gquma, the panel will include:

Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt;

Takura Malaba, Bolt's regional manager for ride-hailing in Southern and East Africa at Bolt;

Paddy Partridge, vice-president for ride-hailing at Bolt;

Tinyiko Simbine, co-founder and CFO of GirlCode; and

Nchimunya Chipo Hamukoma, head of funder relationships and strategic projects at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

Event details: