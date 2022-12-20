Companies / Transport & Tourism

Court orders Mbalula to help Intercape despite his appeal against ruling

Makhanda court finds that transport minister and others must come up with a plan to stop Eastern Cape attacks

BL Premium
20 December 2022 - 13:11 Nico Gous

Bus company Intercape has won another legal battle in its bid to force the authorities to protect its long-distance buses, bus drivers and passengers in parts of the Eastern Cape after earlier attacks.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Makhanda high court ordered transport minister Fikile Mbalula to work with Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and the police to draw up a plan to stop the attacks and intimidation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.