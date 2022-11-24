Companies / Transport & Tourism

Frontier Transport smoothens rough ride with bigger dividend

Frontier’s share price held steady on Thursday, suggesting the market regarded the results as acceptable under the difficult circumstances

24 November 2022 - 15:57 Marc Hasenfuss

Frontier Transport Holdings, which has Cape Town-based Golden Arrow Bus Services as its main profit engine, endured a torrid six months to end-September — having to steer around steep fuel cost increases and damaging protests.

But the Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI)-controlled group’s bottom-line profit only slowed 6% to R105m, with the interim dividend hiked 10% to 22c a share...

