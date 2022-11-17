Companies / Transport & Tourism

Grindrod Shipping’s third-quarter profit slumps

Singapore-based group says profit for the three months to September 30 had more than halved from $49.3m last year to $22.2m

17 November 2022 - 15:06 Michelle Gumede

Maritime transportation services group Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) says unfavourable charter rates, softened trade demand and a persistently low order book dampened profit for the third quarter.

This comes as the Nasdaq and JSE-listed company, which is gearing up to be taken over by rival Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) and its subsidiary Good Falkirk (MI) Grinship, signalled that the deal was still on track...

