×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transaction Capital declares higher dividend as WeBuyCars shines

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 09:09 Nico Gous

WeBuyCars-owner and taxi financier Transaction Capital upped its dividend for its 2022 financial year despite profit declining as core earnings from continuing operations jumped by more than a quarter.

The company, valued at R29.7bn on the JSE, hiked its dividend for the year end-September by just over one-third year on year to 70c a share after declaring a final dividend of 37c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.