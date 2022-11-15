New Chinese industrial numbers also not encouraging
Economic development opens up avenues for decarbonisation
Cleaning-up operation under way on site of coal train derailment
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Edward Cotterell, founder and CEO of Reality Company
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Resource pressure will be especially daunting in African nations, experts say
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
WeBuyCars-owner and taxi financier Transaction Capital upped its dividend for its 2022 financial year despite profit declining as core earnings from continuing operations jumped by more than a quarter.
The company, valued at R29.7bn on the JSE, hiked its dividend for the year end-September by just over one-third year on year to 70c a share after declaring a final dividend of 37c...
Transaction Capital declares higher dividend as WeBuyCars shines
