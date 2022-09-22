×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

TAP airline’s customer details hacked

Portuguese carrier says it has taken immediate containment measures to keep its systems working and to protect other data

22 September 2022 - 16:53 Agency Staff
A A330neo. REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
A A330neo. REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Lisbon — Portugal’s flag carrier TAP told customers on Thursday that hackers had stolen some of their personal data and published it on the dark web, but the state-owed airline said all payment details appeared to be safe.

TAP said in a letter to customers the cyber attack in August obtained from its servers people’s names, nationalities, email and home addresses, phone contacts and frequent flyer numbers.

“The release of the personal data via open sources could increase the risk of their illegal use, namely aimed at obtaining other data that could compromise the digital systems in fraudulent attempts such as phishing,” TAP said.

“There are no signs that any payments data have been retrieved from TAP systems,” it said. The airline also said it had taken immediate containment measures to keep its systems working and to protect other data.

It urged customers to be wary of unsolicited contacts requesting personal information, and told them not to click on links and attachments in suspicious emails. TAP also recommended changing passwords to stronger ones and said it would abstain from further contact with individual clients about the issue to avoid confusion.

TAP CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener told reporters the airline was “very serious about client data” and said the incident was upsetting.

She would not disclose the number of affected clients, which some local media have put at around 1.5-million, saying that such estimates did not necessarily correspond to facts. She promised additional further investment in cybersecurity.

Portugal’s military has recently been the target of a cyber attack in which hundreds of classified Nato documents were allegedly stolen and put up for sale on the dark web, Diario de Noticias newspaper reported. Portuguese authorities have not acknowledged the breach but said they were investigating whether there had been one.

Reuters

Airbus pulls off a coup with jumbo Qantas deal

The Australian airline’s agreement to buy 40 Airbus jets is a setback for Boeing’s recovery
News
9 months ago

Branson and Delta to inject £400m into Virgin Atlantic to survive Omicron slump

Restrictions on long-distance flights between the UK and SA among setbacks for the carrier
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Investec Property Fund co-CEO resigns
Companies / Property
2.
Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Blue Label finalises recapitalisation of Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Stage 5 and 6 load-shedding saps mobile operators
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
PODCAST | Discovery revives hospital-at-home care
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.