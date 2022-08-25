×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Qantas shares take off on surprise $276m buyback plan

The airline's annual underlying loss widens, but its outlook is brighter

25 August 2022 - 18:15 Jamie Freed
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, August 25 2022. Picture: BRENDON THORNE/BLOOMBERG
Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, August 25 2022. Picture: BRENDON THORNE/BLOOMBERG

Sydney —  Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400m ($276m) of shares after the lifting of Covid-19 curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 6%.

The rush to travel once borders opened boosted its second-half performance and helped lower debt levels, although it has also led to a host of operational problems that have contributed to the airline winding back planned increases in domestic capacity.

“We always knew travel demand would recover strongly but the speed and scale of that recovery has been exceptional,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told reporters.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, wider than the A$1.77 billion restated figure from a year earlier and slightly more than analyst forecasts.

The bulk of the losses were reported in the first half when domestic and international borders were closed under strict measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferies analyst Anthony Moulder said in a note that Qantas looked to be in a good position to return to profitable growth this financial year despite higher oil prices.

Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson. Picture: BREDON THORNE/BLOOMBERG
Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson. Picture: BREDON THORNE/BLOOMBERG

Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson said a measure combining ticket prices and the percentage of seats filled would need to rise 10% in the domestic market and 20% in the international market this year to recover the higher fuel cost.

Joyce told analysts those targets were being achieved at this point, adding that was part of the reason the airline cut its domestic capacity forecast for 2022/2023 to 101% of pre-Covid-19 levels, down from about  110% previously.

The airline reduced debt levels below its target range, putting it an a position to repay shareholders that had provided A$1.4bn of equity to help it weather the pandemic.

It also plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 aeroplanes in the next 12 to 18 months, Hudson said.

While demand has improved, Qantas in recent months has been trimming its domestic capacity from earlier forecasts due to widespread staff shortages at airports, high rates of crew illness in winter and elevated fuel prices.

Reputation

On Sunday, Qantas said it would offer A$50 flight vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers, a move to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded.

“Our brand has taken a hit,” Joyce said on Thursday. “You would expect that given the performance we have had.”

However, he noted the airline’s reputation had rebounded fairly quickly from prior low points such as in 2011, when management temporarily grounded the carrier amid an industrial relations dispute.

The airline now faces industrial action from engineers, beginning with one-minute work stoppages, as they push back against its standard offer to unions of a two-year wage freeze followed by 2% annual increases amid soaring inflation.

Qantas said it expected to spend A$50m on pay increases for employees covered by union agreements this financial year and to improve staff travel benefits. It had already set aside A$200m for a A$5,000 recovery bonus and 1,000 share rights for more than 17,000 staff.

Reuters 

Emirates to suspend flights to Nigeria from September

The airline is struggling to repatriate funds after Nigeria restricted access to foreign currency
Companies
6 days ago

Air services council suspends Mango Airlines’ licences

The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
Companies
2 weeks ago

Spanish easyJet cabin crew calls off next strike as pay deal reached

The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richemont frees itself from half its online ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Inflation is starting to taper off, says Bidcorp ...
Companies
3.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Invasion, inflation and the incredible shrinking ...
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Standard Bank’s pay-as-you-earn business loan ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Relief for travellers as Gatwick says it will end capacity caps

News

Cathay Pacific robust cargo revenue offsets losses in first half

News

CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in the ointment for holiday ...

Opinion / Columnists

Cancel culture: these airlines are struggling to stick to schedules

News

KAMIL ALAWADHI: African airlines deserve more than governments’ lip service

Opinion

Air France-KLM to raise capacity to 2019 levels by year-end

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.