×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

EasyJet says operations stable after costly £133m rejig

Low-cost airline cuts its schedule to resolve delays, staff shortages and last-minute cancellations

26 July 2022 - 16:39 Paul Sandle
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — EasyJet forecast less turbulence for the rest of the northern hemisphere summer after it cut its schedule to tackle delays and last-minute cancellations that cost it £133m in the three months to the end of June.

CEO Johan Lundgren said removing thousands of flights has stabilised day-to-day operations. “This weekend, for example, the first of the UK school summer holidays, we operated more than 3,100 flights across Saturday and Sunday and made zero on-the-day cancellations in the UK,” he said on Tuesday.

The British low-cost airline said an “unprecedented ramp-up” in aviation, coupled with a tight labour market, resulted in operational challenges and cancellations. EasyJet cut its flights after caps were imposed by London Gatwick and Amsterdam Schiphol airports, a step taken to reduce misplaced bags, delays and last-minute cancellations.

Lundgren said this summer was a “one-off” and the industry has to work together to improve service rather than “pointing fingers. There is no-one across the industry in aviation at all who hasn’t felt the pressure and the squeeze, whether that is ground handlers, or airports or air traffic management or airlines,” he said.

Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, which is not used by easyJet, has capped departing passengers at 100,000 a day for the rest of the summer. “We’ve seen a significant improvement in both punctuality and baggage performance since the cap came in,” CEO John Holland-Kaye said on Tuesday.

Ground handling capacity fell sharply during the pandemic as airlines cut costs and caps will remain until the shortage is resolved, he said, adding it is a responsibility of the airlines. “I think it will take 12 to 18 months for the aviation sector to get back to pre-Covid levels.” 

EasyJet said the disruption and pressure on household budgets has not dampened demand for travel, reflected in the yield on the tickets sold for its current quarter rising 13% above prepandemic levels. Flights for July-September were 71% booked, with a load factor — a measure of how well aircraft are filled — slightly ahead of 2019.

Shares in easyJet, which reported a headline loss before tax of £114m for April-June, were up 1.7% in morning deals.

Reuters 

EasyJet says its operations have stabilised but melting runways still a problem

Low-cost airline CEO Johan Lundgren confident things it can control work now, but warns against complacency in air traffic control issues
Companies
1 week ago

BA slashes 10,300 more flights amid staff shortage

Carrier hires Dutch rival KLM’s René de Groot to manage the travel disruption and improve operational resilience
News
2 weeks ago

More turmoil for easyJet as operating chief steps down

Airline is grappling with travel disruptions due to of staffing issues and strikes
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former Tongaat execs’ R3.5bn fraud and ...
Companies
2.
Just Share lays into Absa’s climate-risk policies
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Banks get mixed transformation report card in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mr Price sees pressure on consumers as same-store ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Amplats predicts that recession is already priced ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Chaotic scenes at major European airports as airline strikes cripple travel

News

Europe travel chaos continues as unions dig in at Paris airport, easyJet staff ...

News

Lufthansa to cut 4% of capacity in July-August

News

British Airways workers at Heathrow vote to strike over pay

News

Londoners wake up after Platinum Jubilee celebrations to tube strike

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.