×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group flags higher earnings despite unrest

Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 20:34 Michelle Gumede

Logistics and supply chain management company Super Group says it expects earnings to surge in its 2022 year as it experienced increased market share coupled with significant growth in operational and pretax profit.

In a trading statement for the year to June 30, the group said on Tuesday headline earnings per share would jump 29.6%-43.7% to 37c-42c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.