Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airlines clamber for Comair’s share as ticket prices soar

Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers

BL Premium
07 July 2022 - 20:13 Bekezela Phakathi

Some of SA’s major airlines are moving quickly to fill the gap left by Comair, the operator of Kulula and British Airways in SA, after it tumbled into provisional liquidation last month.

But increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers as airline ticket prices continue to soar...

BL Premium

