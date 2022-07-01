City Lodge finally completes East African hotel sale
The sale will net R460m, and is earmarked for paying down some of its debt of R720m
01 July 2022 - 13:39
City Lodge has finalised the sale of its loss-making East African hotels in a deal that will bring much-needed capital for the group, which is also reporting improved occupancies.
The sale, which was supposed to have been completed by the end of April, will net R460m, and is earmarked for paying down some of its debt of R720m...
