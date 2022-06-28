Companies / Transport & Tourism Business is continuing its return to normality, Sun International says Total SA revenue rose to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the five months to end-May, the owner of Sun City says B L Premium

Casino and gaming group Sun International says it is continuing to see an improvement in its operating environment, with total SA revenue having now returned to 92% of pre-Covid-19 levels.

In an update for the five months to end-May, the group said revenue had risen 34.4% to R4.28bn year on year, while income from resorts and hotels had jumped 62.3%, indicating a more normalised trading environment...