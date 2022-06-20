City Lodge hotel group occupancies improve to break-even levels
Improved occupancies bode well for the group, but it still has a huge debt burden of R720m
20 June 2022 - 23:18
Occupancy figures in hotel group City Lodge from February to June exceeded what it requires to break even and have reduced its annual losses.
The company, which previously earned two-thirds of revenue from the local business travel market, had a torrid time during the pandemic lockdowns when domestic and international travel was halted...
