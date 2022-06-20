Companies / Transport & Tourism City Lodge hotel group occupancies improve to break-even levels Improved occupancies bode well for the group, but it still has a huge debt burden of R720m B L Premium

Occupancy figures in hotel group City Lodge from February to June exceeded what it requires to break even and have reduced its annual losses.

The company, which previously earned two-thirds of revenue from the local business travel market, had a torrid time during the pandemic lockdowns when domestic and international travel was halted...