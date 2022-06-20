×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge hotel group occupancies improve to break-even levels

Improved occupancies bode well for the group, but it still has a huge debt burden of R720m

BL Premium
20 June 2022 - 23:18 Katharine Child

Occupancy figures in hotel group City Lodge from February to June exceeded what it requires to break even and have reduced its annual losses.

The company, which previously earned two-thirds of revenue from the local business travel market, had a torrid time during the pandemic lockdowns when domestic and international travel was halted...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now