An African first as International Flight Inspection Symposium lands in Durban

Space science, drones, emerging aviation tech and much more is on the menu as the International Flight Inspection Symposium (IFIS) 2022 lands at the Durban International Convention Centre from June 20-24.

Hosted by the SA Civil Aviation Authority in collaboration with International Committee for Airspace Standards and Calibration, this year marks the first time in this biennial event’s history that it will be held on African soil.

More than 300 delegates from public and private institutions around the world will gather in KwaZulu-Natal to exchange information on the technologies and environmental issues that affect global flight inspection operations. This includes representatives from navigation service providers, aviation authorities, privately owned aviation-related companies and airport companies.

Themed the “Dawn of a New Technological Era”, the programme for this five-day symposium includes presentations, panel sessions, technical forums, networking side events and trade show exhibitions displaying emerging technologies used in the aerospace industry.

Some of the fascinating topics that will be covered by an array of international speakers include:

The influence of new 5G communication interference on flight inspection — Rolf Seide (Germany);

Improvements in GBAS VDB testing — Winfried Dunkel (Germany) and Klaus Theiben (Germany);

Quantifying DME/N multipath in the context of PBN — Okuary Osechas (Iran), Maurizio Scaramuzza (Italy) and Gerhard Berz (Switzerland);

GBAS GAST-D flight inspection — Claus-Sebastian Wilkens (Germany) and Mirko Stanisak (Germany);

Structured training plan for certification of flight inspection crews — Glenn King (US);

Collision avoidance during flight inspection — Frank Musmann (Germany);

Human factors and CRM: increasing efficiency and managing errors within flight inspection mission by improving non-technical skills — Andrea Gioia (Italy);

Reducing the risk of bird strikes for low-level flight operations — Isabel C Metz (Switzerland) and Markus Schwendener (Germany);

Flight inspection crew safety and emergency procedures training — Vincent Rocchia (France);

Verification and certification of flight inspection systems — Thorsten Heinke (Germany);

Radio frequency interference — Euiho Kim (South Korea);

PBN/RNAV and GBAS inspection — Claus-Sebastien Wilkens (Germany) and Maurizio Scaramuzza (Italy);

Safety including safety management systems and crew resource management — Andrea Gioia (Italy), Isabelle C Metz (Switzerland) and Thorsten Heinke (Germany);

Considerations for the ease of flight inspection system integration, installation and certification — Tracy Bohaboj (US);

Flight inspection measurement technique — Mitsuhiro Maruhashi (Japan);

New aspects in FIS installation and certification — Rolf Seide (Germany);

The definition of an XML Schema, JSON and API-REST for flight inspection reporting — Olivier Layly (Chile);

Common data file format — Stéphane Watier (France).

To register for the IFIS 2022, visit Ifissa.co.za

For general or technical enquiries, email Christo van Straaten at VanStraatenC@caa.co.za. For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, email Nishan Singh at Singhs@caa.co.za

