WeBuyCars drives interim earnings at Transaction Capital Company increases dividend by 74% as headline earnings at car trader more than doubles in the six months to end-March

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and vehicle finance lender SA Taxi said interim earnings surged above pre-pandemic levels, bolstered by its acquisition of WeBuyCars, and expects the growth to continue.

The company on Wednesday declared a dividend of 33c per share for the six months to end-March, a 73.7% increase from a year ago...