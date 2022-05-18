×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

WeBuyCars drives interim earnings at Transaction Capital

Company increases dividend by 74% as headline earnings at car trader more than doubles in the six months to end-March

18 May 2022 - 12:58 Nico Gous

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and vehicle finance lender SA Taxi said interim earnings surged above pre-pandemic levels, bolstered by its acquisition of WeBuyCars, and expects the growth to continue.

The company on Wednesday declared a dividend of 33c per share for the six months to end-March, a 73.7% increase from a year ago...

