Santova shares hit record high with market cap now R1bn
The company’s share price is up almost 32% so far in May, while the JSE all share has lost 4.63% over the same period
18 May 2022 - 23:10
Shipping and logistics firm Santova’s share price hit a record high after it reported revenue growth of 40% in its year to end-February as it was one of just a handful of companies that benefited from the Covid-19 disruptions.
Santova, a JSE small cap, uses technology to improve supply chain processes for companies shipping their goods. It has offices in SA, Mauritius, Germany, the Netherlands, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam...
