Comair grounded "indefinitely" after string of safety issues Operator of BA and Kulula flights indefinitely grounded after failing to convince the aviation regulator that its safety systems were adequate

Comair, which operates flights by British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely after failing to convince the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) that it had remedied safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.

The aviation regulator suspended Comair’s air operator certificate on Saturday for an initial 24 hours after an investigation into a recent spate of safety incidents by airlines operated by the company. Comair had initially planned to resume BA and Kulula flights by midday on Sunday pending approval by SACAA...