Transaction Capital upbeat on growth prospects but warns SA’s recovery is fragile
The group says demand for minibus taxis is exceeding supply and is above pre-pandemic levels, with other parts of its business also doing well
09 March 2022 - 10:03
Transaction Capital says demand for minibus taxis is outstripping supply, with all areas of its business faring well, resulting in expectations that its growth will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
The socioeconomic backdrop remained fragile, however, SA’s biggest taxi financier said in an update ahead of its AGM. But it said it was confident in its own operational resilience and efficiency, even as commuters now faced further fare increases amid record fuel prices...
