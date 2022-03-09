Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International surges as it flags return to profit The group says its core casino operations and alternate gaming, which represent approximately 80% of revenues, have proven their resilience B L Premium

Shares of casino and gaming group Sun International were on track for their best day in more than three months on Wednesday, after it said it would report a return to profit in 2021, proving the resilience of its operations.

The owner of the Sun City resort expects headline earnings per share of between 95c and 115c to end-December, a 149% improvement year on year, but down from 603c in 2019, when it had far fewer shares in issue, and more assets...