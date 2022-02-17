Grindrod Shipping's profits surge as commodities boom
Revenue more than doubled in the year to end-December, with tight market conditions expected to persist
17 February 2022 - 09:06
JSE and Nasdaq-listed Grindrod Shipping says its profits improved more than fivefold in its year to end-December. It is also optimistic that it will continue to benefit from strong freight rates as the world struggles with supply-chain disruptions.
Group revenue from continuing operations more than doubled to $455.8m (R6.9bn) in the year to end-December, Grindrod said on Thursday, with profit jumping to $132.6m, from a loss of $35m previously, as it also cashed in on robust demand for commodities...
