Volkswagen shares soar on possibility of a Porsche listing

Hopes for more clarity on a possible listing of Volkswagen’s luxury Porsche division lifted the share price of Europe’s largest carmaker and its top shareholder on Wednesday.
Volkswagen was up as much as 7.2% and Porsche SE, which holds a 31.4% stake in VW, was up as much as 8.3%, taking the top two spots in Germany’s benchmark blue-chip DAX index.
They also outperformed a 3.7% gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index.
Traders pointed to a Reuters story fuelling hope of news of a listing of Porsche at Volkswagen’s annual press conference on March 15.
“That’s when management will hopefully show their colours,” a company source familiar with talks about a listing told Reuters. “The situation is coming to a head,” said another informed source.
Volkswagen and Porsche SE, which will holds its annual news conference on March 29, declined to comment.
Volkswagen is still considering a potential partial listing of Porsche and has decided, according to informed sources.
Sources told Reuters last year the Porsche and Piech families, who control Porsche SE, were thinking of taking a direct stake in Porsche as part of a listing of the luxury carmaker.
The move “can’t be about raising cash” as that would be a sign of financial weakness, said Arndt Ellinghorst, automotive expert at data firm QuantCo. He said that a Porsche spin-off would be a “much more elegant” way to list the asset compared with a partial initial public offering.
