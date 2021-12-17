Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The rise of apart hotels
The rise of a new trend that brings traditional hotel services and rental properties together is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Rogers, CEO of Indalo Hotel & Leisure Management.
Covid-19, together with many restrictions on movement, has hurt the hospitality industry around the world. Before lockdowns came into effect, the travel and tourism sector accounted for about 8% of SA’s GDP.
Rogers begins by detailing the effect of the pandemic on Indalo’s business, as well as the opportunities that have arisen.
Indalo is a black-owned subsidiary of Afrirent Holdings, a hotel and leisure management company operating its own brands that has been endorsed to operate various hotel brands under franchise agreements in SA, including Marriott International.
The discussion mainly focuses on the rise of “apart hotels”, which are essentially a mix of traditional rental property with hotel services.
Rogers says apart hotels allow property owners to tap into the property market and the hospitality market. They then have a choice to live in or rent out. He says the concept provides the hospitality industry with consistent returns to management companies and owners as well as flexible rental options to tenants.
Indalo owns accommodation brand WINK Aparthotels, which manages a collection of properties in the Western Cape.
Topics of discussion include: Indalo’s business model; the state of the hospitality and accommodation industry; opportunities provided by the Covid-19 pandemic for the sector; the rise of new business models like apart hotels; and Indalo’s use of technology in providing its services.
