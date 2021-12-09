Companies / Transport & Tourism

Toyota halts production at Japanese factories due to supply shortage

The stoppage means the vehicle maker cannot return to normal operations in December as planned

09 December 2021 - 14:13 Agency Staff
Toyota is halting two of its Japanese production facilities because of a supply shortage. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota is halting two of its Japanese production facilities because of a supply shortage. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The stoppage means Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned.

The automaker had previously said that it hoped to return to normal production for the first time in seven months in December, after supply shortages disrupted production.

Production at the factories was halted on Wednesday and the suspension is expected to continue for about three days, the spokesperson told Reuters, who added this was prompted by a supply chain disruption in Japan as well as a lack of labour in Vietnam due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company expects a production fall of 3,500 vehicles as a result of the stoppage but will stick to its target to produce  9-million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending on March 31, the spokesperson said.

Reuters

Car sales: These were SA’s most popular models in November

New Toyota Corolla Cross vaults into third place in its first month on sale
Life
11 hours ago

Toyota vows all its European cars will be fully electric by 2035

The Japanese carmaker makes a surprise announcement saying only zero-emission cars will be sold in the bloc
News
6 days ago

Toyota targets 2022 Dakar Rally win with revamped Hilux

The win eluded the local outfit last year but things are looking up for the 2022 campaign
Life
11 hours ago

Ford invests R600m for its engine factory in Gqeberha

The amount is in addition to R15.8bn already spent on the firm's vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane, which will build the new Ranger in 2022
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam reprices life policies as SA death payouts ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery Bank is adding 600 new clients a day, ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Elliott puts the squeeze on SSE over its ...
Companies
5.
Tongaat takes R158m profit hit from July’s civil ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.