Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tsogo Sun Gaming still feeling the effects of Covid-19, but profits have rebounded

25 November 2021 - 10:07 Karl Gernetzky
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN

Tsogo Sun Gaming, which owns casinos including Gold Reef City and Montecasino, says it returned to profit in its half-year to end-September, but even after rebounding, it isn’t yet at pre-pandemic levels.

Group revenue jumped 144% to R3.82bn in its half-year to end-September, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rising almost sevenfold to R1.28bn. Both revenue and ebitda, or core profit, are both just over a third lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Tsogo Sun remains beset by Covid-19 restrictions, and its gaming operations are forced to close at 11pm, though it said on Thursday there were “certainly some encouraging trading levels” under current conditions.

The group reported headline earnings of R323m, from a loss of R543m previously, though this is still less than half of pre-pandemic headline earnings. Net debt and guarantees fell by R1.5bn to R10.3bn.

The group is valued at R11.1bn on the JSE, and it opted not to declare an interim dividend.

“In addition to the other restrictions imposed, losing between three to five hours of peak trading time daily for casinos as a result of the varying curfews negatively impacts the business and employees’ livelihoods, and will continue to do so should further restrictions and/or lockdowns be imposed,” Tsogo Sun Gaming said.

The group said a return to normal conditions is difficult to predict, but it expects this will happen at some point during its 2023 year, which begins in April 2022. 

In morning trade, the group’s shares were up 5.43% at R10.48, having more than doubled so far in 2021, but having fallen 14.6% since the start of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE’s gaming groups keep feeding those slots

Tsogo and Sun International have made punters a packet on their shares this year. But dividends are still a way off
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Sun is still shining through pandemic

CEO says group well placed to recover when restrictions end
Business
2 months ago

JSE will not suspend Tsogo Sun Gaming despite late report

Bourse accepts explanation that group has been unable to comply with rules due to disruptive effects of Covid-19
Companies
3 months ago

Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales and R7.5bn in tax postponement

Little reaction on the JSE after lifting of the fourth alcohol sales ban and extension of relief for businesses
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CNA receives purchase offer to save it from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Absa kicks Sipho Pityana off its board
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
WATCH: Business confidence flat in fourth quarter
Companies
5.
Pityana to take Absa to court for removing him ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Tourism and leisure stocks a punt worth taking, says Allan Gray

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tsogo Sun Gaming to reduce debt as earnings plummet

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Hosken holds on to dividend as Covid-19 hits hotels and gaming

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.