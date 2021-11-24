Tsogo Sun triples revenue but warns of slow recovery

SA’s biggest hotel operator, Tsogo Sun Hotels, says improving room occupancies helped revenue about triple in its half-year to end-September, but it expects a return to pre-pandemic trading to wait until at least late 2022.

Tsogo Sun, which also runs more than 100 hotels across Africa and in the Middle East, reported income of R959m for its first half, from R335m previously, with this figure not including R177m of insurance proceeds, mostly business interruption claims.

This is still well below the R2.1bn it generated in pre-pandemic interim revenue, however, with the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the slow vaccination rollouts both locally and globally clear indications that recovery in the trading to pre-Covid-19 levels will extend into the 2023 year, the group said. That period begins in October 2022.

As the third wave subsided and restrictions were relaxed, trading activity has consistently increased and in October, the group achieved its highest room sales since the pandemic began, although room sales were only 59% of pre-pandemic levels.

For the group to return to normalised pre-Covid-19 trading levels, the international and corporate segments needed to return, Tsogo said.

The removal of SA from the UK’s red list, which is one of the group’s key source markets, is a welcome step , Tsogo said. While there have been signs of increased international and corporate activity, particularly in Cape Town, higher volumes of long lead-time tourist groups and the relaxation of corporate travel restrictions are only expected in the latter half of the 2022 calendar year

Net debt was maintained at R3bn, while the group trimmed its loss 31.7% to R168m.

In morning trade, the group’s shares were up 0.93% to R3.25, valuing the group at R4.8bn. Tsogo’s shares have more than doubled so far in 2021, but have fallen just more than 17% since the start of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za